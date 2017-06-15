Williamson County man added to TBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ list

WKRN staff Published:
Deangelo Radley (Courtesy: TBI)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a Williamson County man to its “Most Wanted” list.

Deangelo Radley is wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI for multiple charges involving cocaine trafficking.

Radley, 35, is also wanted by Metro police for aggravated assault on an officer and several other drug charges.

According to a release, Radley is a confirmed gang member and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is six feet two inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and several tattoos on his arms and face.

Radley is known to drive a Mercury Grand Marquis with a blue top.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s