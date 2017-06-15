Turkey Creek restaurant receives lowest health inspection score of the week

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The inspector found some unusual violations at an Indian-style restaurant during his unannounced check. They are issues that will require a follow-up within the next couple of weeks.

Bombay Palace, 10901 Parkside Drive – Grade: 82

Bombay Palace in Turkey Creek received an 82, which is a passing health inspection grade. A score below 70 is considered unsanitary by the health department.

At the restaurant, the inspector writes there was no water at a hand sink in the kitchen. Of course, water is required so employees can wash their hands.

The problem was a sewer line was broken. Then when the inspector checked the hot water at a sink where dishes are washed, the faucet wouldn’t turn off. A plumber was called to make repairs at Bombay Palace.

Cooked vegetables in the cooler were at 58 degrees. That’s way too warm. The temperature should be 41 or cooler to slow the growth of bacteria.

Also, ready-to-eat food at Bombay Palace was found stored on newspapers. Of course, newspapers aren’t exactly clean.

Hand soap was found above clean glasses used for customers. To prevent surprises, the soap should be stored in a separate area away from the glasses.

Steak & Shake, 310 Wild Geese Road – Grade: 79 New Grade: 94

A few weeks ago, the Steak and Shake at Turkey Creek scored a 78, with several critical violations.

This Steak and Shake has been re-inspected. Their new grade is a 94.

Web Extra: This week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

No re-inspections will be necessary at a dozen restaurants.

Top scores of the week:

Cracker Barrel, 716 Campbell Station Road – Grade: 100

Little Bangkok, 603 Campbell Station Road – Grade: 100

Kabuki, 10901 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

Tomo Japanese Restaurant, 7315 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Panera Bread, 2000 Cumberland Avenue – Grade: 100

Uptown Bar & Grill, 1912 Cumberland Avenue – Grade: 100

Bayou Bay, 7117 Chapman Highway – Grade: 100

K Brew, 1138 N. Broadway – Grade: 100

Nixon’s Deli, 5716 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Y Not, 114 E. Anderson – Grade: 100

Zaxby’s, 11636 Parkside Drive – Grade: 99

It is good to see so many restaurants with excellent health inspection grades.