TBI: Man shot, killed by neighbor after attacking ex-wife

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot to death by a neighbor after he reportedly attacked his ex-wife with a weapon Tuesday night in Centerville.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to look into the incident, which happened around 7 p.m. at a home off Kristin Drive.

The preliminary report indicates William Taylor II entered his ex-wife’s home armed with a weapon and began attacking her, according to the TBI.

A couple who lives nearby reportedly recognized something was wrong and went to see what was going on. As they tried to help the victim, Taylor allegedly began to attack them with the weapon.

The TBI says one of the neighbors, a woman, had a handgun with her and shot Taylor during the confrontation. Taylor ran outside and into the backyard where he died.

The victim was flown to a Nashville hospital. It’s unclear how serious are at this time.

The bureau also said the Taylors’ children were home when their father came in but left. They were not injured.

The TBI has yet to identify the weapon used in the attack. The investigation remains active and ongoing.