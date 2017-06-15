TBI issues warning on dangers of Fentanyl

This undated photo provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows fake Oxycodone pills that are actually fentanyl that were seized and submitted to bureau crime labs. Street fentanyl is increasingly dangerous to users, with thousands of deaths in recent years blamed on the man-made opiate. But police say officers are at risk, too, because the drug can be inhaled if powder becomes airborne, or it can be absorbed through the skin. Fentanyl is sometimes placed in tablets of counterfeit prescription drugs, but also comes in the form of patches, powder and even sprays. (Tommy Farmer/Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP)

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Leaders from several Tennessee state agencies, including TBI, are holding a news conference to provide information about the dangers of fentanyl.

Fentanyl and fentanyl derivatives are powerful synthetic opioid drugs often imported and used by criminals to create counterfeit pills or to mix with other illegal drugs such as heroin and marijuana, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.  The health department says fentanyl and fentanyl derivatives are extremely potent and pose significant health risks both to those using them and to those who may be accidentally exposed to them. Increased public awareness about the growing threat of fentanyl and fentanyl derivatives can save lives.

