TBI issues warning on dangers of Fentanyl

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Leaders from several Tennessee state agencies, including TBI, are holding a news conference to provide information about the dangers of fentanyl.

Fentanyl and fentanyl derivatives are powerful synthetic opioid drugs often imported and used by criminals to create counterfeit pills or to mix with other illegal drugs such as heroin and marijuana, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. The health department says fentanyl and fentanyl derivatives are extremely potent and pose significant health risks both to those using them and to those who may be accidentally exposed to them. Increased public awareness about the growing threat of fentanyl and fentanyl derivatives can save lives.