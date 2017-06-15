Escaped Georgia inmates captured after foot chase in Middle Tennessee

Related Coverage Reward to $130,000 in growing search for fugitive inmates

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities say two escaped inmates from Georgia have been captured after a foot chase in Rutherford County Thursday evening.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were taken into custody after authorities spotted their vehicle around 6 p.m. in Murfreesboro. The men gave chase and traveled at speeds around 100 mph on Interstate 24, Det. Sgt. Dan Goodwin said.

According to Goodwin, the pair opened fired on two police vehicles and fled on foot after crashing near mile marker 91.

The men were ultimately taken into custody at a home on Pruitt Road after a foot pursuit. Goodwin told News 2 the men surrendered after they were approached.

Multiple agencies were involved in the men’s arrest and as many as three dozen officers responded to the scene.

“We always work together, particularly at times like this,” Goodwin said.

The men will be booked into the Rutherfod County jail in Murfreesboro. They were not hurt in the pursuit with police.

Rowe and Dubose are accused of killing two Georgia prison guards on a bus before fleeing in a stolen care earlier this week, prompting a massive manhunt.

Traffic is backed up for several miles on Interstate 24 East in Murfreesboro as investigators remain on the scene.

