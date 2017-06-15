KPD wives group gives support to injured Kentucky deputy’s family

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – After two Knox County, Kentucky deputies were shot while serving an arrest warrant, wives of Knoxville police are lending a hand.

Both deputies were injured during the shooting. One of the deputies, Keith Liford, was transported to the University of Tennessee Trauma Center for surgery. He is expected to recover.

The Knoxville Police Department’s wives group raised $300 to help Liford’s family for travel fees and made a gift basket. The group has 149 members.

KPD said on its Facebook page,

“Our family of blue crosses all boundaries and state lines when an officer and their family is in need.”

Related: 2 deputies shot, suspect dead in Knox County, Kentucky