KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing woman.

Nakisha “Kisha” Scott was last seen between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on May 28 as she was walking toward her husband’s home on Brookside Avenue. The couple had been married for 10 months, but had been separated for six months.

Scott was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, similar to what she is wearing in a photo provided by police.

Anyone who has information on Scott is asked to call 911.