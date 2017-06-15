JONESBOROUGH (WATE) – Two men from Knoxville are facing dozens of charges after they were accused of using a slingshot to shoot ball bearings at cars, businesses and homes in the Johnson City area.

Johnson City Police Department said Joseph Dechristina, 22, and Dakotah Shell, 26, each face 11 counts felony reckless endangerment, 15 counts of misdemeanor vandalism and one count of aggravated assault. Police said additional charges are pending, following more reports that are still coming in.

Knoxville Police Department said the suspects are also persons of interest in vandalism at multiple businesses in Knoxville over the past several days. Darrell DeBusk with Knoxville Police Department said investigators are in Washington County interviewing both suspects.

At 3:43 p.m., the Johnson City Police Department said they received several calls throughout the city of windows of vehicles and businesses being shout out. Investigators determined the windows were being broken out by metal ball bearings.

Police said a faculty member at East Tennessee State University was struck in the side with a ball bearing while walking along the street. The person was able to describe the suspects’ vehicle to dispatch.

A deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office located the suspected vehicle on Indian Ridge Rd and performed a traffic stop where Dechristina and Shell were taken into custody. A sling shot was found inside the vehicle with several ball bearings. Police said the sling shot was determined to have been used to cause the damage to several vehicles and businesses throughout the city while the two drove around in the vehicle.

Dechristina and Shell were taken to the Washington County Detention Center. They are scheduled to be arraigned in sessions court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

