Knoxville gang member who fled courthouse during jury deliberations recaptured

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A known Knoxville gang member who fled the courthouse in April while a jury deliberated his case was arrested Thursday.

Roshaun Colbert, 36, was taken into custody on Minnix Avenue by a team of Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force Officers.

Colbert had been on trial for evading arrest, reckless endangerment and attempted tampering of evidence in connection with an August 2014 arrest when Colbert was accused of nearly striking a police officer with his car while trying to escape. A new warrant for his arrest was issued when he fled the courthouse during jury deliberations and did not return for the verdict.

Numerous agencies began searching for Colbert as soon as he disappeared. The investigation revealed he was still in the Knoxville area and that’s what led to his arrest.

Two others wanted on local charges were also taken into custody.

