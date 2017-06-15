Knife-wielding thief robs North Knox County market

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Knox County Sheriff's Office)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office s investigating a robbery that happened early Wednesday morning at Rocky Top Market on East Emory Road.

The clerk said a man walked up to the counter, grabbed her arm, showed her a knife and demanded money from the register. After she gave him the money, she said the man ordered her to go into the restroom and not to come out.

After a few minutes, the clerk told officers she heard the man leave the store and came out of the restroom.

Investigators say the suspect is black, 5’5, weighs 140 pounds and was wearing a dark hoodie and ski mask at the time of the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 215-2243.

