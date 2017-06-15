Blount County deputies warn of phone scam after resident scammed out of $2K

MARYVILLE (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about another ongoing phone scam. The caller tells the victim he or she must pay thousands of dollars or else they will be arrested.

The sheriff’s office says it received multiple reports of people receiving those calls on Thursday. One victim was scammed out of $2,100 after the caller said she had missed jury duty.

Deputies say the caller is using the practice of “spoofing” to make the call look like it is coming from the sheriff’s office main number of (865) 273-5000, but it is not. The sheriff’s office says it will never call someone about an outstanding warrant and will never demand money over the phone.

The scammer also demands victims to buy a prepaid GreenDot Visa card for thousands of dollars and then will ask for the card numbers over the phone. Once they receive those numbers, there is no way to get the money back.

If you receive one of these calls, hang up. You should also report it to the Federal Trade Commission online or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.