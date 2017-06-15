A24, Direct TV acquires ‘Dog Years’ film shot in Knoxville

(WATE) – Movie producer Neil Mandt announced the acquisition of the film “Dog Years” Wednesday.

The movie was filmed in Knoxville and stars Burt Reynolds, “Modern Family” star Ariel Winter, Chevy Chase and others.

A24 and Direct TV acquired the film which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in April. The acquisition means the film is one step closer to being released.

The film features many extras from Knoxville and showcases multiple locations across the city, including Neyland Stadium, Market Square, and McGhee-Tyson Airport.

