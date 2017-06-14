VIDEO: New York suspects attack deli clerk with avocados, bananas



NEW YORK (WATE) – Police are looking for a group who attacked a New York Clerk with avocados and bananas.

New York Police Department released surveillance video of the incident Tuesday in hopes of finding the two men. The attack happened on Memorial Day.

The 21-year-old clerk was behind the counter at Stadium Gourmet Deli at the time. Officers said the suspects got angry when the deli worker, who didn’t speak English and couldn’t understand them when they ordered food.

Video shows the two men repeatedly throwing avocados and bananas at the employee. They also smashed watermelons and threw other items before leaving the store.

The victim suffered a broken jaw along with fractures and a cut to his face. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in serious, but stable condition.