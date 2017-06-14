UT Medical Center hosting course to train bystanders to help in tragedies

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – University of Tennessee Medical Center is taking part in a national campaign designed to empower bystanders to act quickly and help save lives in the event of a tragedy.

The focus of “Stop the Bleed – Save a Life” is to remind people that uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death from trauma. UT Medical Center Nurse Debi Tuggle says in the wake of incidents like the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia; the Pulse nightclub shooting; or even severe storms, the initial response will be bystanders.

They and minimally injured victims can act as rescuers and every bystander has a set of tools at all times to control hemorrhage: his or her hands. A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes, so it’s important to stop bleeding quickly.

Teachers, members of civic groups, employees of businesses, high school and college students, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops or really anyone are encouraged to take the course, which is designed for people with little or no prior medical training.

To take part, contact Debi Tuggle, RN, CEN , at dtuggle@utmck.edu or (865) 300-3672.