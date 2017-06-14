Tiny Predators fan says team shouldn’t be sad: ‘You did great!’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A video of a Predators fan is going viral as the tiny tot explains why the team shouldn’t be sad about their loss in the Stanley Cup Final Sunday night.

“I’m sorry you didn’t win. I know you’re sad and I’m sad too,” Wrigley Mandile tells the team. “But you shouldn’t be sad because you did great!”

After declaring how well the team did this season, Wrigley said she can’t wait until next season.

“All you guys, I’m so proud of you! I love you, guys. Go Preds!”

Wrigley’s dad, Steve Mandile, is a member of the team’s house band.