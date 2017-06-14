Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-contraband effort

The Associated Press Published:
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Department of Correction is aiming to cut down on contraband at prisons through a new initiative.

The department announced Monday that a task force of nine law enforcement agencies launched the effort with surprise searches across the state.

Officials conducted almost 300 vehicle searches and recovered cell phones and drug paraphernalia.

The initiative included the state Department of Correction, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Metro Nashville Police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Future efforts will occur in correctional facilities and in the community. They will include an increased push to prosecute cases involving contraband, in addition to legislative and technological efforts.

