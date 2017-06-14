Several businesses in Knoxville damaged overnight

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Several businesses were damaged overnight in Knoxville.

The buildings are located near North Broadway and include The Juice Box, 1324 N Broadway; the Robin Gunn law office, 717 N Central St; and Harbs Carpet Center, 608 N Broadway.

WATE 6 On Your Side saw that glass was shattered at many of the buildings. Dispatch says it is not known what caused the damage.

This is a breaking news story. WATE will continue to provide updates. 

