Remains identified as missing Maryville woman Mary Ruth Walker

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Experts with the Knox County Regional Forensics Center have identified the remains found in Maryville last week as Mary Ruth Walker, 69, who was reported missing on May 9.

The remains were found Friday in a burn pile on property belonging to Walker’s daughter, Karen Walker Headrick, off Butterfly Gap Loop Road. A makeshift grave was found a short distance away and additional evidence was found inside Headrick’s residence that she had allegedly used chemicals in an attempt to conceal the decomposed body.

Headrick was arrested on charges of criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse.

Walker’s siblings said the pair had a troubled relationship, with Walker even filing an order of protection against her own daughter in 2012. The report documented that Headrick punched Walker in the face and she had to be treated at the hospital.

Headrick is scheduled to appear in court on July 10 in Blount County.