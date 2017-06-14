MEDIC hosts blood drives for World Blood Donor Day

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Wednesday is World Blood Donor Day. MEDIC Regional Blood Center is asking for people to help many in need.
The center will be hosting blood drives at many locations around East Tennessee.
Knoxville
- Fountainhead College of Technology, 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
- MEDIC, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Farragut
- MEDIC, 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Maryville
- Camelia Trace Apartments, noon-6 p.m.
Greeneville
- Laughlin Healthcare Center, 1:30 p.m.- 4 p.m.
White Pine
- Food City, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Crossville
- MEDIC, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.