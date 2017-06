KNOXVILLE (WATE) – As many in East Tennessee wonder what will happen to health care coverage, a local group is working to make sure those who need medical care can get it.

The KAPPA Foundation is sponsoring a multicultural health fair on Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Vine Middle School. All information and screenings are free, conducted by licensed clinicians and providers.