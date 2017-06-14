Harriman teen accused of killing U.S. Army soldier to be tried as adult

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A 15-year-old accused of shooting and killing a member of the U.S. Army will be charged as an adult.

The Roane County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Jacob Kinney, 15, will be charged in the shooting death of Marstratton Gordon, 23. Gordon was shot in August 2016. His family says he was on weekend deployment from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Court documents allege Kinney shot Gordon in the head with a .357 round after a fight broke out between Gordon and his girlfriend, Kinney’s sister. The documents say the teen entered the hallway between his bedroom and his sister’s room, pointed the weapon at Gordon, and fired one round. The bullet hit Gordon in the left cheek, killing him.

After the shooting, a judge ordered the teen to be undergo evaluation and treatment at a mental health facility to determine competency and his IQ.

Related: