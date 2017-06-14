Gov. Haslam requests FEMA assistance for Memorial Weekend storms

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Governor Bill Haslam announced Wednesday that he requested for federal disaster assistance for the Memorial Weekend storms.

Areas across the state received damage from the storms. Haslam asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for federal public assistance for 12 counties and individual assistance for Shelby County.

“Community leaders, emergency managers, first responders, local officials and non-profits across Tennessee have worked tirelessly to help their neighbors recover from the impacts of the severe storms,“ Haslam said. “I believe we have demonstrated to federal officials the need for assistance exists and if granted will lessen some of the financial burden on local governments and utilities that have stretched their resources in storm response and recovery efforts.”

If approved, FEMA’s assistance programs will help the counties of Blount, Cumberland, Fayette, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Sevier, Shelby and Smith.

FEMA assessments determined damages to utilities totaled $15.9 million. Estimates for emergency work in communities totaled $14.6 million.

“Scores of Tennesseans suffered in the aftermath of these storms, with many left with destroyed or very damaged homes,” Tennessee Emergency Management Agency’s Sheehan said. “The State of Tennessee will continue working with local, non-governmental, and federal partners to ensure any qualified assistance is provided as quickly as possible.”