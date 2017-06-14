House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shot at congressional baseball practice

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WATE) – Reports say there was a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.
ABC News reports at least 5 people were injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise at a baseball field. The congressman has non-life threatening injuries, according to reports.
Alexandria police say a suspect is in custody. According to ABC News, as many as 50 shots may have been fired. FBI is on the scene.
Republican members of Congress were at the field for a baseball practice.
WATE 6 On Your Side has learned that Rep. Jimmy Duncan of Tennessee was not at the baseball field. He had a speech in another location.
