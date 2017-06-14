House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shot at congressional baseball practice

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WATE) – Reports say there was a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.

ABC News reports at least 5 people were injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise at a baseball field. The congressman has non-life threatening injuries, according to reports.

Alexandria police say a suspect is in custody. According to ABC News, as many as 50 shots may have been fired. FBI is on the scene.

Republican members of Congress were at the field for a baseball practice.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

WATE 6 On Your Side has learned that Rep. Jimmy Duncan of Tennessee was not at the baseball field. He had a speech in another location.

Just heard from Congressman Jimmy Duncan's wife Lynn- Duncan had speech this morning and was not at the baseball field in Alexandria.#WATE — Lori Tucker (@newstucker) June 14, 2017

ALERT: APD investigating multiple shooting 400 block E Monroe St. Suspect believed in custody. Stay from area, let emergency vehicles thru. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

