House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shot at congressional baseball practice

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

In a photo from Tuesday, June 13, 2017, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., joined by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., far right, and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., comments on health care for veterans during a news conference at Republican National Committee Headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WATE) – Reports say there was a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.

ABC News reports at least 5 people were injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise at a baseball field. The congressman has non-life threatening injuries, according to reports.

Alexandria police say a suspect is in custody. According to ABC News, as many as 50 shots may have been fired. FBI is on the scene.

Republican members of Congress were at the field for a baseball practice.

WATE 6 On Your Side has learned that Rep. Jimmy Duncan of Tennessee was not at the baseball field. He had a speech in another location.

This is a breaking news story. WATE 6 On Your Side will provide updates. 

 

