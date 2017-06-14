4 fired over death of boy at Arkansas day care center

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas day care center has fired four employees over the death of a 5-year-old developmentally disabled boy who was left in a sweltering van all day.

Ascent Children’s Health Services CEO Dan Sullivan said Wednesday that “staff did not follow company policies and procedures, and if they had, this tragedy would not have occurred.”

Christopher Gardner was picked up by Ascent on Monday morning but he wasn’t taken inside the West Memphis day care center, which serves children with developmental disabilities and has centers throughout the state.

Previous story: Arkansas 5-year-old found dead in hot day care van

Sullivan, who is also a state representative, says the company has been in contact with Christopher’s family and that it will continue to work with the authorities investigating the death.

West Memphis is across the Mississippi River from Memphis, Tennessee.

 

