SEACAUCUS, N.J. (WATE) – Former Tennessee third baseman Jordan Rodgers was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 2017 MLB Draft.

Rodgers was taken in the sixth round as the 170th pick. Jordan was also the first Vol selected in the draft.

He finished his career at Tennessee as a First Team All-SEC selection for the 2017 season.

Rodgers led the Volunteers in his senior year with a .322 batting average, 35 RBI, 39 runs scored and nine home runs.