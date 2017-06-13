UTC Athletics Director David Blackburn steps down

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: UT Athletics)

CHATTANOOGA (WATE) – University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn resigned Tuesday, according to the school.

UTC Spokesman Chuck Cantrell tells WTVC Blackburn’s resignation is effective immediately. He has been in his position for four years and is the former senior associate athletics director for administration at the University of Tennessee.

“We appreciate the time and attention that David has provided our athletic programs at UTC,” stated Chancellor Steve Angle. “The Mocs have reached unprecedented heights over the last four years under David’s leadership and we thank him for his efforts.”

According to the school, he is leaving to pursue other interests. During Blackburn’s time at UTC, the school has had 13 regular season Southern Conference Championship teams and 10 SoCon Tournament titles.

“The time has come for me to resign as Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics,” stated David Blackburn. “I love UTC and the city of Chattanooga. I’m grateful for the time allowed to serve this great school and city.”

Scott Altizer will become the Interim Athletics Director. He is the current Senior Associate Athletics Director for Internal Operations.

 

