SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – One person has drowned after an incident near Douglas Lake in Sevier County Tuesday afternoon.

The Sevier County Rescue Squad said they were working a confirmed drowning off Dyke Road that occurred around 6 p.m.

No other information is available. WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more.

