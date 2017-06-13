Proposed University of Tennessee tuition increase would be lowest in over 30 years

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee’s proposed tuition increase for the 2017-18 school year would be the lowest since 1984 and would cap off the lowest three-year period in university history.

The university says in-state tuition would rise 1.8 percent in the proposed plan and there would be no increase in out-of-state tuition. Across all three campuses plus the health science and veterinary medicine centers, that would amount to an increase of $11.4 million in revenue.

The planned uses for that increase would be the unfunded portion of the salary pool; student services and instructional support; faculty and staff positions and promotions; scholarships; and facilities, equipment and debt service.

Undergraduate tuition at the Knoxville campus would be $11,110. With fees included, it would be $12,970.

A subcommittee of the UT Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday to discuss the proposal. The full board meets next week.

Last year’s tuition increase was 2.2 percent, which was also touted as the lowest increase in more than 30 years.