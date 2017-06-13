Pigeon Forge’s Wil Crowe selected by Nationals in MLB Draft

SECAUCUS, N.J. (WATE) – Former Pigeon Forge High School standout Wil Crowe was drafted in the second round of the MLB Draft on Monday. The junior South Carolina pitcher was the 65th overall pick and the second Gamecock taken.

Crowe was drafted twice previously, both times by the Cleveland Indians. He was Cleveland’s round 31 selection out of high school in 2013 and again in the 2016 in round 21. The Indians passed on Crowe this time around, selecting Quentin Holmes out of Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School in Queens, New York, with the 64th pick.

Crowe, who opted against going pro in 2015 after surgery, came back to South Carolina to put together a solid year after sitting out the 2016 season. He led the Gamecocks with 90 strikeouts and tied for the team lead with six wins.

He started 39 games in his career at South Carolina, compiling a 17-12 record with a 3.48 ERA.