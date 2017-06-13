Maryville group home closes after years of reported problems

MARYVILLE (WATE) – A group home under scrutiny is now closed after years of problems.

Whispering Pines was stopped from accepting new residents in March as federal and state agencies investigated. In the weeks that followed, WATE 6 On Your Side’s Don Dare tried to visit the place and get answers from operators, but had no luck.

Pictures inside the facility showed a lack of space. State investigators found bugs, dirty conditions, training problems and more.

Catholic Charities says it has taken the remaining residents in. The state of Tennessee says the facility was denied licensure renewal.

