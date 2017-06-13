Man cited for flying drone over Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville police say a man was issued a misdemeanor citation for reckless endangerment for flying a drone over Nissan Stadium.

Morris Haddox, 53, of Goodlettsville, is accused of affixing a video camera to the drone and flying it during CMA Fest activities and the Predators watch party on Broadway.

A police department helicopter reportedly spotted the drone flying over the stadium at 7:40 p.m. and notified units on the ground.

The pilot monitored the drone until it landed in a Nashville Fire Department parking lot at Fatherland and S. 5th Streets in East Nashville.

Police say Haddox put the drone into his Acura sedan and drove off. Officers stopped him a short distance away.

According to a press release, the reckless endangerment charge stems from Haddox being unable to maintain a line of sight of the drone and flying it over a ticketed event with thousands of persons present.

Authorities say a representative of Nissan Stadium also signed a citation as a private prosecutor charging Haddox with criminal trespassing because of the drone’s presence.

CMA officials are also considering legal options.