Knoxville dog reunited with family after one year missing

(source: Young-Williams Animal Center)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A 2-year-old American pit bull terrier named Havoc has been reunited with his family after being missing for a year. The reunion came only days after Havoc was featured as WATE 6 On Your Side and Young-Williams Animal Center’s Pet of the Week.

Young-Williams posted to social media that Havoc was reunited with the Martin family on Tuesday. The shelter says if you have lost a pet, you should go to their Division Street location from noon to 6 p.m. to report and look for your pet.

They also post photos of stray pets on their website. They cannot identify a lost pet by phone.

PHOTOS: Havoc reunited with family

