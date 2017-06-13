Kentucky State Police seeks help identifying cold case victim

GRAY, Ky. (WATE) – Investigators in Knox County, Kentucky are seeking help in identifying a female victim in a cold case.

The woman’s body was found at a rural dump site near U.S. 25 East in the area of Gilliam Hill on April 1, 1985. Her body was inside an old refrigerator. Investigators believe she was murdered.

She is estimated to be between the ages of 25-35-years-old. The victim was wearing two necklaces: a heart pendant and an eagle pendant.

Witnesses say the woman was seen at a truck shop in Corbin the day before her body was found. She was trying to get a ride to North Carolina, according to witnesses.

If you have any information, contact Kentucky State Police at 606-573-3131.