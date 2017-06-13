InterFaith Health Clinic to host carnival

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – InterFaith Health Clinic is taking part in “Tennessee Smile Power Week.”

The week was created to highlight dental health.

“Smile Power Week celebrates the power of the smile,” said Melissa Knight, InterFaith’s executive director. “We are proud to celebrate our patients, our clinic’s staff and the support of so many to meet the oral health needs of our community”

The clinic will be bringing awareness to dental health by hosting a Smile Power Carnival.

The children friendly event will have games, food and more. It will be on Tuesday at InterFaith Health Clinic from 10 a.m. to noon.