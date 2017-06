SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Hawkins County inmate was found Tuesday morning after he escaped.

Eric G. Hale was taken into custody around 2 a.m. He was found in Surgoinsville.

Investigators say Hale was mowing the grounds of the Hawkins County Health Department Monday morning when he escaped.

He was serving time for identity theft, driving on a revoked license and violation of parole.

He faces charges for felony escape.