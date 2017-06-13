Group working to build movie theater in North Knoxville’s Happy Holler district

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The same group of people behind the Knoxville Horror Film Fest are raising money to open a single-screen movie theater in the Happy Holler neighborhood of North Knoxville.

Organizer William Mahaffey says the city of Knoxville is missing “a hub for cinema culture, where audiences can enjoy the moviegoing experience at the same sort of locally-minded venue they choose for their eating, drinking and entertainment needs.”

Mahaffey says the gorup has an agreement to lease a building at 1205 N. Central, beside Time Warp Tea Room and across from Central Flats and Taps. The location served as a movie theater from 1916 to the mid-1950s. The auditorium would be built in the existing studio area being used by the Taoist Tai Chi Society.

Organizers say the theater would mainly screen “repertory” films, meaning classics from every era, as well as current-release independent, foreign and documentary films that might otherwise go unseen in Knoxville.

The group would also want the space to be used for private auditorium rentals and partnered screenings with local communities,ing organizations and others.

They are working to raise $50,000 via a GoFundMe campaign. Click here to donate.