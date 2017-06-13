Arkansas 5-year-old found dead in hot day care van

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WATN) – A five-year-old boy who attended a school for developmental disabilities was found dead in a hot day care van.

The van was parked outside Ascent Children’s Health Services on West Tyler Cove in West Memphis, Arkansas. According to West Memphis Police, the 5-year-old boy was picked up before 7 a.m. Monday in a day care van and taken to the day care. It was around 3:30 p.m. when a call was made for an unresponsive child.

The fire department responded but could not resuscitate the boy. Workers were getting the vans ready to take kids home when they discovered the child inside a van. That means he was in the van for more than 8 hours. The West Memphis police department is not identifying the 5-year-old boy.

Police say no one has been charged yet, but they anticipate multiple people will face charges. Since a day care is involved, the department of human services is investigating.

Police say they could not recall prior issues with the day care. Police are still doing tests on the van, but they say temperatures inside another van nearby reached 141 degrees.