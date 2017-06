KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A year ago many people died in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting. Communities across the country are hosting vigils to remember the victims.

The Tennessee Equality Project will be hosting a vigil in Knoxville Monday night.

It will be held at Krutch Park in Downtown Knoxville at 7 p.m. There will be music, speeches and candlelit reading of the names of the victims.