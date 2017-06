HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A truck carrying ammonium nitrate crashed Monday causing a road to close in Scott County.

Tennessee Department of Transportation says State Route 60 at Anadell Road (SR 456) will be closed for hours due to the crash. The truck started leaking diesel fuel.

There is no more information at this time.

For the latest news, weather and video, download the WATE 6 On Your Side app.