Trader Joe’s recalling ice cream due to possible metal pieces

(WFLA) — Trader Joe’s is recalling all lots of its Trader Joe’s Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream because there could be small pieces of metal in the product.

The products have the SKU# 055740. All potentially affected products have been removed from stores and destroyed, according to the company.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

If you bought the Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream, you’re asked to throw it away or return it to any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Trader Joe’s.