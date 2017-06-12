Trader Joe’s recalling ice cream due to possible metal pieces

WFLA staff Published:
(source: Trader Joe's)

(WFLA) — Trader Joe’s is recalling all lots of its Trader Joe’s Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream because there could be small pieces of metal in the product.

The products have the SKU# 055740. All potentially affected products have been removed from stores and destroyed, according to the company.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

If you bought the Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream, you’re asked to throw it away or return it to any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Trader Joe’s.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s