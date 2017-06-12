Tennessee man sent to jail for 4 days without being charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man cleared by a grand jury was mistakenly booked into jail and spent four days there before being released.

Quentin Brown was booked June 2 into the Shelby County Jail on a charge of aggravated child abuse. The Commercial Appeal reports Brown was released on June 6. Records show a grand jury returned a “not true bill” declining to indict Brown on May 18, but Brown was still arrested two weeks later on the B felony charge.

Thankfully, Blake Ballin, Brown’s attorney, said Brown, 37, was quickly released once the mistake was revealed. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Bobby Carter ordered Brown’s release after Ballin had the file brought to court showing Brown had not been charged.

Criminal Court Clerk Richard DeSaussure says his office is performing an internal investigation into the matter.