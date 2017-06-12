Serial peeping tom arrested 2nd time in a year, photos taken inside women’s restroom

Related Coverage Serial peeping tom arrested in Knoxville for violation of sex offender registry

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man was arrested after a woman noticed someone was watching her inside a Target restroom in Knoxville.

The incident happened at the Target location at 6670 Clinton Highway around 7:26 p.m.

The victim claims while she was inside a stall in the women’s restroom, she felt an uneasy feeling. She saw James Bradley Josey III standing on the neighboring stall staring at her.

When the woman asked the man what he was doing, he laughed. The report says the suspect flushed the toilet and left the restroom.

The victim spotted the suspect carrying a cell phone. She chased after him and started yelling. Security stopped the man near the front entrance.

While police were on the way, the suspect was seen deleting photos from the phone, according to the report.

Josey is a registered sex offender. He was on probation and was wearing an ankle bracelet at the time of his arrest.

He faces charges for unlawful photographing in violation of privacy and invasion of privacy. He is being held at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

In February, WATE 6 On Your Side reported Josey violated the sexual offender registration requirement. He was charged for failing to register a change of address on the registry within 48 hours and for perjury on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s sex offender form.

His criminal history spans almost a decade. It includes everything from theft, public indecency to trespassing. He pleaded guilty to four different incidents where he spied on women in the bathroom.