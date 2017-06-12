Oak Ridge warning residents of ‘spoofing’ phone scam

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – The City of Oak Ridge is warning residents of a phone scam.

Residents may receive a phone call from numbers with a “425” prefix and the title “City of Oak Ridge.” One of the suspected numbers is 865-425-1892. These calls are not from the city.

Some callers have received voice messages saying they have won a trip and other things.

The scam, called “spoofing,” uses technology to make a telephone network hide the originator of the call.

If you receive a call, hang up immediately and ignore messages.

