GSMNP seeks volunteers for Trails Forever crew

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is looking for volunteers to help with a rehabilitation project.

Volunteers will be a part of the Trails Forever trail crew. The project is from the Rainbow Falls Trail. Skilled and non-skilled workers can help. The crew will focus on several target locations along the 6-mile trail in order to improve visitor safety and stabilize eroding trail sections.

Every Wednesday, volunteers will help with the project from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers must register one week in advance.

“This work will be a long-term solution to the various safety and route finding issues found along this section of the Rainbow Falls Trail and will allow visitors to enjoy the trail and the scenic areas surrounding it safely for years to come,” said Tobias Miller, Trails and Roads Facility Manager. “This project would not be possible without the generous support from our park partner, Friends of the Smokies, who provide funding for the project through the trails forever endowment program.”

To volunteer, contact Adam Monroe at 823-497-1949 or adam_monroe@nps.gov.