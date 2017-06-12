Greene County elementary school vandalized

MOHAWK, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects who vandalized McDonald Elementary in the Mohawk community Thursday night.

Officials say they are looking for what looks to be a white Ford Escape. Security footage at the school captured the vehicle pulling into the parking lot around 9 p.m.

The suspects entered the school and emptied two fire extinguishers into a stairwell as well as a can of green paint and a large amount of school supplies.

Officials say there was no forced entry into the school and the amount of damage caused has not been determined.

If you have any information on this vandalism, call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 798-1800.

(source: Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

