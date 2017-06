OAK RIDGE (WATE) – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is hosting a fundraiser to benefit East Tennessee non-profits.

The Oak Ridge chapter is hosting “Dancing with the AKAs.” The event will feature a celebrity dance competition, live auction, food, drinks and more.

It will be held at the Bridgewater Place at 205 Bridgewater Road in Knoxville on June 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $60.

For more information, call 865-300-6304.