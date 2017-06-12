American Idol announces audition locations

(Photo: ABC)

(WATE) – The search for the next American Idol is on! The hit show is coming back to TV and will be on ABC.

Fans can audition online, in-person or both! Hopefuls must be between the ages of 15 and 28.

Judges, including Katy Perry, will travel to both coasts looking for contestants. Locations and dates may change.

West Bus Tour
Portland, OR – August 17
Oakland, CA – August 20
Provo, UT – August 23
Denver, CO – August 26
Omaha, NE – August 29
Tulsa, OK – September 1
Shreveport, LA – September 4
Muscle Shoals, AL – September 7

East Bus Tour
Orlando, FL – August 17
Miami, FL – August 19
Atlanta, GA – August 22
Charleston, SC – August 25
Asheville, NC – August 27
Louisville, KY – August 30
Pittsburgh, PA – September 3
Annapolis, MD – September 5
Boston, MA – September 8

Open Audition Cities
Chicago, IL – September 11
New Orleans, LA – September 14

 

