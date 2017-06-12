American Idol announces audition locations

(WATE) – The search for the next American Idol is on! The hit show is coming back to TV and will be on ABC.

Fans can audition online, in-person or both! Hopefuls must be between the ages of 15 and 28.

Judges, including Katy Perry, will travel to both coasts looking for contestants. Locations and dates may change.

West Bus Tour

Portland, OR – August 17

Oakland, CA – August 20

Provo, UT – August 23

Denver, CO – August 26

Omaha, NE – August 29

Tulsa, OK – September 1

Shreveport, LA – September 4

Muscle Shoals, AL – September 7

East Bus Tour

Orlando, FL – August 17

Miami, FL – August 19

Atlanta, GA – August 22

Charleston, SC – August 25

Asheville, NC – August 27

Louisville, KY – August 30

Pittsburgh, PA – September 3

Annapolis, MD – September 5

Boston, MA – September 8

Open Audition Cities

Chicago, IL – September 11

New Orleans, LA – September 14