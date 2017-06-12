3 survive Blount County crash after boat goes airborne

VONROE, Tenn. (WATE) – A boat crashed into a dock early Sunday morning in Blount County.

TWRA found the crash around 3 a.m. at Ft. Loudon Lake. The report says three people were on board of the boat at the time of the crash. They told officers they were coming back from a “night of recreation” before the boat crashed into an unoccupied private boat dock.

They told officers they were coming back from a “night of recreation” before the boat crashed into an unoccupied private dock.

The boat went airborne after hitting the dock and landed on a nearby boat. According to the report, the boat was operated outside of the lake channel past the buoys.

The boaters received minor injuries.

Officers detained two of the passengers. Officers had to search for the operator who left the scene. He was arrested after a sobriety test was performed.

“This accident is a prime example of why alcohol and boating don’t mix,” said Blount County Wildlife Officer Mitch Clure. “Many people don’t take drinking and boating as serious as drinking and driving, but you can often become impaired quicker drinking on a water than on land because of the outside heat, wave action, and fatigue. I cannot believe anyone survived this accident.”