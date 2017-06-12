2 more canine influenza cases confirmed in East Tennessee; one euthanized

Related Coverage University of Tennessee confirms 2 cases of canine influenza

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine has identified two more cases of canine influenza and one of the animals had to be euthanized.

That brings the total number of cases identified in East Tennessee to four. The third case was associated with the same facility as the first two and the same strain of the disease that originated at a dog show in Perry, Georgia. UT veterinarians say the dog had to be euthanized because it had developed a severe case of pneumonia.

Veterinarians say the fourth case doesn’t appear to be connected to the dog show at all and analysis is still ongoing to determine the subtype of this case.

Canine influenza is usually a mild disease, but it can lead to severe secondary pneumonia. The disease is usually the most severe in puppies and elderly dogs, or dogs with pre-existing conditions.