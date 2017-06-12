2 deputies shot, suspect dead in Knox County, Kentucky

ARTEMUS, Ky. (WATE) – A suspect is dead after shooting state police say he two deputies in Knox County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say they received a call for assistance on KY 225 in the Artemus community around 11:40 a.m. Monday. Two deputies said they had been shot, but were able to return fire, hitting the suspect.

The deputies were at the home of John Bays, 50, to serve an indictment warrant. When deputies were inside the home, they found Bays who began shooting at both deputies before they could return fire.

Deputy Keith Liford was hit multiple times and Deputy Claude Hudson was hit once. They returned fire, hitting and killing Bays.

Another man at the home, Brian Simpson, was also taken into custody. He had active arrest warrants as well.

Deputy Liford was airlifted to UT Medical Center where he was taken into surgery. He is listed in stable condition. Deputy Hudson was taken by private vehicle to Knox County ARH where he was treated and released.

Agencies are still on the scene as of Monday afternoon, conducting an investigation.